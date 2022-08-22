PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)— A woman is in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Southeast Ohio.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two young children, ages 7 and 10, were approached by a woman as they were walking home on the 2300 block of 17th St. in Portsmouth on Sunday.

The children told deputies that the woman bent over with her hands on her knees to try to get the children’s attention. Deputies say that the children told them the woman then approached the 7-year-old, patted his pants pockets, and then grabbed him by the arm and tried to walk away from him. The woman allegedly told the child “I won’t hurt you.”

The 10-year-old child was able to pull the 7-year-old away from the woman’s grasp, and deputies say that the children ran to a bowling alley for help.

52-year-old Rachael Anne Enriquez, of New Boston, was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping and a probation violation. She is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.