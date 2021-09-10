“I was relieved”: Sister of Wright-Patt baseman shares experience after active shooter all-clear

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Following reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base late Thursday night, friends, family, and those stationed at the base are relieved things didn’t take a turn for the worse.

Pena and her brother Nathan Banda, who’s stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

WPAFB went on lockdown at 9:25 p.m. Thursday after two people reportedly heard gunfire, and opened back up over four hours later after the all-clear was given.

Naomi Pena is the older sister of 23-year-old Nathan Banda, who was at WPAFB when the lockdown occurred.

“I just lost it. I could not imagine my little brother — I’m the oldest, he’s my little brother and I’m such a protective type of sister — so I needed to know all of the information ASAP,” Pena said.

After Pena heard the news, she scrambled to reach out to her brother. “I didn’t want to call him because I didn’t know how bad the situation was.”

Pena decided to reach out to Banda via Facebook instead, where she got an answer. “I told him are you safe? He started telling me that yes that he was safe, but there was still part of me going what if he’s just trying to tell me this to make me feel better because that’s the way my brother is.”

While the minutes turned to hours of waiting, Pena said it’s her faith which kept her calm, praying with friends and family that her brother would be okay. Finally, over four hours later, WPAFB leadership annouced the all-clear, and the lockdown was lifted.

“I was relieved, and I knew right away to thank god,” Pena said.

Following the incident, investigators found no evidence of shots fired or injuries.