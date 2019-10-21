‘I Thought It Was Chaos!’ – Explaining The Off-The-Rails Sport Of Train Racing

(KUSA) Jared Wall has a room full of car racing trophies. He’s been racing since he was 17.

“I was five days old, my parents raced out at Colorado National Speedway back when it was dirt. I’ve been going to the races ever since,” Wall says. His mother has won trophies, so has his brother and he hopes to hand it all down to his kids.

Wall’s event is a little different though.

“The first time I even heard about it, this crazy little lady who got me started in this … Shirley Thompson … this was back in 1999,” he said. “She got me started in it. She came up to me and said, ‘Jared, I need someone to fill in for me’… I was like, ‘OK?'”

He said OK to filling in as the “brake person” in a train race.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.