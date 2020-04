BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — I-75 southbound is shutdown due to an accident involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.

The accident happened around 1:10 a.m. on I-75 south between I-70 and the Benchwood exit.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says initial reports show a pedestrian was involved with a crash involving two vehicles.

We are working to learn more and will update this story when that information becomes available.