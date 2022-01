Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. UPDATE: WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The southbound lanes of I-75 near West Carrollton are back open following a crash.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of Interstate 75 is closed following a crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes near Central Avenue and S. Dixie Highway in West Carrollton are closed.

Details are still limited. 2 News has a crew headed to the scene.

MONTGOMERY CO: I-75 SB is CLOSED at Central Ave/S Dixie Hwy due to a crash. Allow extra time if you have to travel. Check https://t.co/q57yd2ruGK for updates. pic.twitter.com/P7QeGArNlX — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) January 17, 2022