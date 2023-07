Update: 9:50 p.m.: The semi appears to have been cleared away, and the I-75 SB lanes reopened.

Original story: Travelers looking to make their way down to Dayton should look off the beaten path as I-75 South is currently closed at Stanley Avenue.

ODOT cameras currently show a semi tractor trailer being cleared away as of 9:30 p.m.

The accident comes almost exactly one month after a semi rolled off I-75 North, fatally crushing two people and closing the northbound lanes for nearly 10 hours.