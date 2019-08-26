I-75 NB closed at Exit 69 due to crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 northbound is closed at Exit 69 while emergency crews clear the scene of a crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the accident happened between County Road 25 and SR-41.

It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if anyone has been injured.

Officials could not immediately say how long the area will be shut down.

