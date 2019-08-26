1  of  3
Breaking News
5 children hospitalized after suspect crashes stolen police cruiser I-75 closed at Exit 69 due to crash Suspect flees after armed robbery at MetroPCS store

I-75 NB closed at Exit 69 due to crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 northbound is closed at Exit 69 while emergency crews clear the scene of a crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the accident happened between County Road 25 and SR-41.

It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if anyone has been injured.

Officials could not immediately say how long the area will be shut down.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS