SABINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Interstate 71 south is shutdown following a fatal crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-71 southbound just south of SR 72. The call came in just after 8:45 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022. Three cars were involved. One person died, and at least two others were injured.

OSP said the interstate will be shut down for a while. People are being routed off I-71 at the exit for SR 72.