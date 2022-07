DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving two semis has closed down I-70 westbound Saturday morning.

Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers were responding to a crash that happened in the area of I-70 at Buena Vista Road. The crash happened at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Minor injuries have been reported for the drivers, but no medical transports have been made.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.