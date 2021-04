BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One personal vehicle and two semis were involved in a crash at Interstate 70 near mile marker 30 in Butler County. Ohio Highway Safety Patrol said the accident happened 4:34 a.m.

Police said I-70 was shut down but has since reopened. As a result of the accident, one person was transported to the hospital via Careflight with unknown injuries.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.