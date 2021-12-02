PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — I-70 Eastbound was shutdown after two semitrucks crashed at the Ohio-Indiana border around 1 a.m. Thursdsay.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash caused one of the semitrucks to catch fire, but no injuries were reported.

As of 4:40 a.m., the highway was still shutdown and crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation were on scene to clear debris. A wrecker was also on scene, trying to open at least one lane of the highway.

No word yet on when it will fully reopen.