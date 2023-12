8 a.m. update: Eastbound I-275 has been reopened in Colerain Township.

Original story:

According to our partners at WLWT, a fiery crash has forced the closure of eastbound I-275 in Colerain Township in Cincinnati.

According to WLWT’s Damon Gumbert, eastbound traffic is being diverted off I-275 at the Ronald Reagan Highway.

WLWT reports that four vehicles were involved in the crash, with one catching fire.

There is no estimate for the highway to reopen.

Eastbound traffic at a standstill on I-275 in Colerain Township northwest of Cincinnati, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.