Hurricane tracks with the greatest impact in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Scattered showers producing periods of heavy rainfall in the Miami Valley on Tuesday. More rain is expected tonight as the northern edge of the remnants of Ida move into the Miami Valley.

Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane at 11:55 a.m. CDT on Sunday.

Ida and Katrina have been compared a lot. Ida made landfall on the same date 16 years later less than 50 miles apart.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the Miami Valley was experiencing drought conditions during the summer of 2005. Katrina brought beneficial rainfall to the Miami Valley.

Radar Image from NWS Wilmington of Katrina approaching Cincinnati.

Most saw around 2-3 inches of rainfall. A brief tornado was confirmed near Morrow in Warren County.

Severe weather is likely to the east and southeast of the center of the tropical system.

The center of Katrina tracked right through Warren and Clinton County.

23 Hurricane tracks were within 150 miles of Dayton since 1955. The remnants of Ida will likely be the 24th.

All but three tracks within the 150-mile radius came out of the Gulf of Mexico with landfall between Corpus Christi, Texas, and Panama City Florida. Storm Team 2 is on alert when there is tropical developments in the Gulf and an area of High pressure over the SE.

The remnants of four tropical systems brought significant weather to the Miami Valley. Storm Tracks into Indiana will bring the greatest risks.

When the remnant low tracks right through the Miami Valley like with Katrina we will see a lot of rainfall and a risk of severe weather.

The center of Ike tracked across eastern Indiana. The remnants interacted with the low-level jet and a windstorm produced damaging gusts across Ohio.

The National Weather Service has a collection of photos showing the damage from the Ohio Valley Windstorm.

The peak wind gust in Dayton was 68 mph and the wind was sustained at 50 mph. An unofficial wind gust of 84 mph was recorded at West Chester.

In September of 2018, the remnants from Tropical Storm Gordon brought 2-7 inches of rain to the Miami Valley.

Earlier in 2018, a brief tornado was confirmed west of Troy as the core of what was still a Tropical Depression Alberto moved through Indiana.

Right now Tropical Depression Ida is centered over Central Tenessee and expected to track NE.

This will keep the significant weather south of the Miami Valley. However, we will see rain from the northern side of the system through the night.