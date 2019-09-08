Hundreds take part in Walk to Defeat ALS

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people headed to Fairborn Community Park Sunday morning. The 2.5-mile walk is the main fundraiser for the ALS Association’s Central & Southern Ohio chapter.

The money raised helps keep families and people with ALS from having to pay for programs and services, including medical equipment, consultations, and education groups. This is the 19th year for the walk. Last year they raised more than $150,000.

Since 2001, the three walks in Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus have raised more than $6-million combined.

Tammy Schiessler is the Regional Manager of the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio. She says, “We continue to find people in our local community who have ALS who need our services, from education and exchange groups to loans. We have durable medical equipment and speech devices, and advocacy. We’re continually trying to help them find funding to help find a cure.”

The association currently serves 55 counties in Ohio.

