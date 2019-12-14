Hundreds of volunteers adorn Miami Valley veterans’ graves for the holidays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of volunteers gathered at cemeteries across the country Saturday for “Wreaths Across America”. In Dayton, volunteers met at the national cemetery at the Dayton VA, and at Memorial Park.

“Wreaths Across America” sponsors and volunteers place wreaths on nearly 2 million graves of military members. Tens of thousands of volunteers participate nationwide.

Keagan Miller is the Unit Commander of the Miami Valley Young Marines. He says, “Our goal eventually is to get to every veteran throughout the cemetery. Last year we only got to 89 of them. This year we got to 414 so we’re definitely making strides in the right direction.”

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Key Bank, and the Miami Valley Young Marines all participated in the Miami Valley.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.