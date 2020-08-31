Hundreds of students receiving Chromebooks & school supplies as DPS prepares for online learning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday, Dayton Public Schools started the three-day process of handing out hundreds of “Ready Packs” ahead of the start of the virtual school year. The packs include Chromebooks, school supplies, and lesson plans.

There were many smiles as students got to see their teachers, briefly and from a distance, for the first time in months. But soon it will be back to business, and DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli is confident the district is set up to succeed.

She says, “I am assuring you that this is the best remote plan, best virtual learning plan you’re going to see in the state of Ohio. And it’s going to be done well because of the staff that’s doing it.”

There are high expectations for the DPS school year, which will begin online for at least the first nine weeks. Monday families lined up to receive their Chromebooks and learning materials.

Dr. Lolli says, “We can close the gap from the spring, and we can also close any other gap the student might have had.”

The “Ready Packs” are grade-specific and contain different materials for primary, intermediate, and high school students. For example, the state tests fifth-graders in science, so those packs include specific lab materials. Dr. Lolli says, “Each lab has been packed and identified with materials for the students to do.”

Many of the supplies came out of the regular DPS budget, but the technology was paid for largely by several grants.

Dr. Lolli says, “We’ve had a lot of community support in getting our students ready for a virtual environment.”

Core lessons were crafted by DPS teachers and will be taught by DPS teachers, first in a group video presentation each morning, and then in smaller groups of 5-7 students that allow for more personal instruction.

Dr. Lolli says that personal attention and care will be evident despite the challenges of virtual learning. “This teacher’s put in her expectations. That takes a commitment from someone to make that effort.”

If a family does not come to the distribution event, the DPS student engagement team will seek them out at home. Click here to see when you can pick up your student’s materials on Tuesday and Wednesday.