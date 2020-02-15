Hundreds of people raise money for research at Dayton’s “Cupid’s Undie Run”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people braved the cold Saturday for the Cupid’s Undie Run in Dayton. The event raises awareness of neurofibromatosis, or NF.

NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves. The cupid’s undie run was also held in 37 other cities across the country Saturday. Organizers say it’s a fun way to raise awareness for a disease that many people don’t know about.

Colin Barnhart is the Event Coordinator for Lock 27. He says, “It’s an awesome cause, you know it’s an underappreciated disease that we’re trying to have a little fun and support some money for. So we’re doing a dollar a beer all day. And then all of these great folks have volunteered to run in their underwear and sign up for a good cause.”

The money raised contributes to NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.