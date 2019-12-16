Hundreds of ODOT crews ready to tackle the conditions again to keep drivers safe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State and local crews are keeping a close eye on that forecast so they can keep the roads passable. Teams worked overnight and could be pressed into service again Monday night.

Many ODOT plow crews were sent home to rest up Monday. On Monday night they’ll get ready to get back on the roads. Thousands of people will be working 16-hour shifts to make sure drivers are as safe as possible.

Mandi Dillon, the Public Information Officer for ODOT’s southwest region, says, “We are still keeping a close eye on the weather for the impending storm that’s still coming in.” More snow is expected to hit the Miami Valley Monday evening, posing another challenge for ODOT crews coming off an already-long night.

Dillon says, “The good news is we do have some warmer ground temperatures because we’ve had some warm weather. So that’s helping to melt some of the snow and ice that was on the pavement.”

Live Drive 2 canvassed the Miami Valley Sunday night. There was some accumulation, but for the most part roads were wet, not icy. It still requires a massive effort.

Dillon says, “Here in the Dayton area in district 7 I know that we had more than 100 plows out overnight. Working to clear the snow and make sure roads were ready for the morning commute this morning.”

100 crews in the Miami Valley, many more statewide.

This ODOT map shows more than 1,000 plows clearing the roads at 5 a.m. Monday morning:

Monday night’s storm may require a similar effort. So far this winter season ODOT has not had to use as many resources, so there’s plenty of road salt and brine on hand. Since conditions can vary greatly from the northern part of the state to the southern end, each region and county can create a plan to best address their needs.

Dillon says, “We have more crews that are going to be coming in this afternoon and they are on 16-hour shifts. They’ll be working around the clock, as long as they’re needed.”

