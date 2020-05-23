Hundreds of graduates honored at socially-distant ceremony

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of graduating seniors from several Dayton-area schools were honored Saturday. Bellbrook business owners and parents honored more than 200 graduates from 18 schools across the Miami Valley.

The ceremony was held on a 26-acre farm to allow for safe social-distancing. Organizers say they planned it at the last minute, and they even built a stage for the graduates. The free ceremony included professional pictures and more.

Jack Stump of Stump Photography says, “We got involved in this actually, we had a lot of sessions scheduled for cap and gown sessions and prom picture and stuff like that and obviously with the pandemic a lot of that got canceled and we just kind of were talking to a lot of our clients and felt like they needed some sort of normalcy.”

Each school had eight students represent their high school class.