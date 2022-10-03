(Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be giving away a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport to one lucky person through their annual “Car RUFFle” event.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has partnered with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group to bring back the event.

Ohioians who are 18 years or older can enter to win while supporting animals in need, according to a release.

The drawing will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

You can enter to win here. Tickets start at $25 for one.Ticket tiers include 1 for $25, 2 for $40, 6 for $100 or 35 for $500.

With each ticket purchased, a portion of the sale goes directly to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton to fund the programs and services they provide to the community on a regional and state level, the release states.