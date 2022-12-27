Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.

Jane MacMurchy, with Animal Charity, said agents had owners bring in about 20 pets from the cold.

Animal Charity, along with the Dog Warden, seized one dog that was tied to a tree on Youngstown’s South Side. According to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden, the dog’s water bowl was frozen solid, he had no shelter, and the wind chill was -26 degrees at the time.

The owner was not home at the time, and charges are pending in the case.

Humane agents also found a dead animal at a home on Youngstown’s West Side, and charges may be pending in that case as well.