Walton County authorities were on scene Friday after human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest by members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said Friday.

The remains found inside the state forest east of South County Highway 83 have now resulted in an arrest. The remains are from a woman who was reported missing in June, two weeks after she was involved in a hit-and-run according to the news release.

The Lexus coupe was found two miles from the scene and taken into the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they found blood in the trunk of the vehicle.

Investigators eventually learned of a potential relationship between the victim and Santa Rosa Beach man Dagan Blake Boring.

According to court records, he was found in Fort Walton Beach on Thursday. Boring, 24 year-old, has been arrested for homicide. He received no bond at first appearance.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office were on scene when the remains were first discovered Friday afternoon, they added.