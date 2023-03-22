Editor’s Note: The video above is about an unrelated missing person’s case.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a home in the 4100 block of E. 112th St.

According to police, officers responded to an anonymous call on Monday just before 10 p.m.

Officers say they found the skeletal remains of a decomposing body in the home, which was abandoned.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification and cause of death.

The police case lists suspected violence as a possible factor.