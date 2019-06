HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A nightclub shooting in Huber Heights sends a man to the hospital.

According to a release, police were called to Sneaky D’s Nightclub on 5478 Brandt Pike just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday on reports of a disturbance with shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in an unknown condition.

Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses and suspects.