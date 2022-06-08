HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Huber Heights city-wide garage sale will be held June 9 through 12.

The city holds a Community Wide Garage Sale two times per year on the second Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of June and of October.

Hours of sales are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone from surrounding communities is welcome to come and shop. A list of participating addresses can be found here.

For more information call 937-233-1423, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.