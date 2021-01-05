H&R Block customers receive stimulus checks after direct deposit delay

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The IRS set January 4 as the official payment date of all direct deposits for coronavirus stimulus payments, but many people said their money was originally deposited into the wrong account.

“If they’re going to forward the funds to our bank accounts. If they’re sending them back to the IRS. If they’re sending us a check,” said Dana Schutte

Schutte said she noticed the problem when she went to track the status of her stimulus money. “I pulled up my 2019 taxes and I confirmed it was the banking information H&R Block uses since I opted to pay for their services out of my refund,” she said.

Many customers are experiencing the same problem.

“I’ve tried to call every office on H&R Block and everyone is either giving you that their lines are busy or it’s out of service now,” said Robert Ross.

H&R Block addressed the issue on Twitter.

“We’re back to work now but still when you’re expecting to get something and it goes into another bank account, we have bills and we have to buy food and stuff,” Ross said.

“I know a lot of people like myself are using the funds to get caught up on things we fell behind on and it’s just stressful,” said Schutte.

Both Ross and Schutte said they received their stimulus payments Tuesday night.

