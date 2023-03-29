DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County students in grades K through 12 get the opportunity to compete by creating recycled artwork.

This year marks the 25 edition of the Montgomery County Recycled Art Contest. According to the county, sculptures can be created by either individual students or groups of two to four members each.

Contestants will compete in their schools, and then the first, second and third place winners from each school will be invited to present their art at the County-wide contest.

Artwork will be judged based on the number of recyclable materials used, what percentage of the artwork is made of recycled materials, originality, design and artistic impact, and the complexity of the piece.

All participating schools must register by April 8. To register your school, click here.

For more information on contest rules and important deadlines, click here.