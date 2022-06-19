COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is offering a special lottery for controlled hunts.

Hunters can submit an application for a chance to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, pheasant, squirrel and quail on public lands for special hunts during the 2022-2023 season. The program is open for adults, youth, mobility impaired and mentors with apprentices with firearm and archery options. All applicants are required to have a valid Ohio hunting license.

Hunters will be drawn randomly from the applications. Applicants will be notified by Monday, August 8.

Each controlled hunt will have its own unique location and specific rules and requirements.

Hunters can apply starting July 1 on Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or by calling 1-800-703-1928. There is a $5.50 service fee for the phone option. Each hunt requires of $3 application fee. Hunters can apply to each hunt once per year. Participants can use a deer management permit during controlled deer hunts. Deer management permits cost $15 and can be used to harvest anterless deer only.

More on the hunts here.