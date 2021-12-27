CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s hard to believe the Cleveland Browns kept such a close game to the Green Bay Packers with 4 turnovers.

The turnovers were all interceptions.

One of them came as the Browns had a chance to topple the Green Bay goliath.

Baker Mayfield threw a pick as the Browns were attempting to get into field goal range.

A field goal would have won the game. Instead, Baker’s ball was snatched up by a Packers defender.

Game over.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“We can’t turn the ball over as many times as we did and expect to win,” said former Browns running back Greg Pruitt.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was questioned after the game about whether Baker would be their starter when they head to Pittsburgh for a Monday Night Football showdown.

“He’s our starting quarterback,” Stefanski said, “yes.”

Pruitt believes Mayfield is still playing hurt, while others in the sports world say Baker is playing for his job.

Quarterbacks before him only played for a handful of games.

The Browns are 7-8 just a few years after fans suffered through an 0-16 season.

It’s not the football fans hoped to see after a postseason run last year.

Inconsistency has left Browns fans not knowing what team they’ll see week-to-week.

The team isn’t relying on the run game with a powerhouse like Nick Chubb.

But all things considered, for Cleveland football history, the season may feel disappointing but not crushing.

The team might be mathematically in the playoff hunt, Cleveland does not look like a team with the momentum to carry them into the postseason.

They remain at the bottom of a close AFC North, and those rankings could change this week.

“First thing we have to do is do what we can control and win the next 2 games,” Pruitt said.

“The teams that are in front of us are going to play each other… or they’re going to play us.”

The Browns play next at Pittsburgh (7-7-1), then host the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) who are on the upswing.

“To have any chance, that’s what we need to do,” shared Pruitt.

“I don’t think anybody can beat us if we don’t beat ourselves.”