How Ohioans can get their votes in before the deadline

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Absentee ballots must be postmarked April 27 or dropped off at your county board of elections by April 28 to be counted in Ohio’s postponed primary election.
Voters still have time to mail a printed ballot from the Ohio Secretary of State website, most of the form can be filled in online before printing.
Once printed, voters can mail it or drop it off at their county’s board of elections. The Ohio Secretary of state website also has a list of all those addresses.
All ballots mailed not only need to be postmarked April 27, but they need to be received within 10 days to be counted. Any ballots dropped off in-person need to be submitted by 7:30 p.m. on April 28.
At this time it is too late to request a ballot from the county, that deadline was April 25.
