How Ohioans can get their votes in before the deadline

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Absentee ballots must be postmarked April 27 or dropped off at your county board of elections by April 28 to be counted in Ohio’s postponed primary election.

The deadline to request your ballot has passed but there’s still time to submit your ballot for the primary election ending April 28th.



To be counted, you must:



📬 get it in the mail by Monday



🗳put it in the secure drop box before 7:30pm Tuesday#VoteOhio#InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/MOV1HnPmmE — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) April 25, 2020

Voters still have time to mail a printed ballot from the Ohio Secretary of State website, most of the form can be filled in online before printing.

Once printed, voters can mail it or drop it off at their county’s board of elections. The Ohio Secretary of state website also has a list of all those addresses.

All ballots mailed not only need to be postmarked April 27, but they need to be received within 10 days to be counted. Any ballots dropped off in-person need to be submitted by 7:30 p.m. on April 28.

At this time it is too late to request a ballot from the county, that deadline was April 25.