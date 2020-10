DAYTON, Ohio (WDT) — A home was fully engulfed after a massive morning fire in downtown Dayton early Friday morning.

It happened on W. Great Miami Blvd. near N. Main Street around 2:30 a.m.

The fire was under control just after 5 a.m. but the home sustained heavy damage.

2 NEWS is working to learn if there were any injuries and what caused the fire. We will update this story when we know more.