DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We call this “persistence forecasting” meaning without any obvious weather feature headed our way, what has been happening in the past will likely happen in the future. This is all to say that more hot and dry weather will “persist” into the weekend with only a slight chance of a spotty shower or storm Saturday evening.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Continued hot. High 90

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and still quite warm. High 87

A cold front will drop from north to south across the Miami Valley Monday into Tuesday. As it does, it will have limited moisture to work with, therefore any chances of rain will be slim. What it will most definitely do is bring much cooler temperatures–into just the 70s for highs by midweek.