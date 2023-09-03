DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large dome of high pressure continues to be anchored across the southeastern part of the U.S. As southwest winds wrap around its back side, hot and humid air continue to be ushered into the Miami Valley.

Labor Day will be uncomfortably hot with highs soaring well into the 90s. With the humidity factored in, heat indices (“feels like”) will approach 100 degrees. While Tuesday will still be hot and humidity, some instability will be added to the mix in the afternoon and evening and may trigger a shower or thunderstorm then.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and muggy. Low 68

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, warm and muggy. Low 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Continued hot and humid. High 91

As moisture and instability increase ahead of an approaching cold front, chances for rain will increase Wednesday into Wednesday night. Temperatures will trend much cooler by the end of the week with just the upper 70s for highs Friday into next weekend.