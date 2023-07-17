With National Hot Dog Day taking place Wednesday, July 19, there is no better time to answer our generation’s defining question:

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

The arguments on both sides seem clear and persuasive:

Pro-‘hot dog is a sandwich’

It’s meat (theoretically) with a bread on one side and a bread on the other, albeit rotated 90 degrees from the usual “top/bottom” orientation. If you can get past the idea of putting ketchup and such on the exposed side of your hamburger, you’ll see it’s the same.

Anti-‘hot dog is a sandwich’ (and pro-‘hot dog is a taco’?)

Yes, it has bread on one side and on the opposite, but it also has bread on the third side that connects them. That takes the hot dog out of the realm of sandwich and places it, if anywhere, in the land of the taco. Sure, it may not resemble the crunchy thing you get at Taco Bell, but a soft shell?