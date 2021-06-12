Hot and humid with a slim chance of a PM shower or storm

A perfect day for the pool. Heat and humidity build quickly through the morning. We top out later this afternoon around 90. Still a slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower or storm.

TODAY: Hot and humid. Spotty PM shower or storm. High 90

TONIGHT: Evening isolated shower or storm. Warm and muggy. Lows around 70

SUNDAY: Continued very warm and humid with and isolated shower or storm. High 86

Relief from the humidity is on the way this week. Lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures for mid week with highs around 80.