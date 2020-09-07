Hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms the rest of Labor Day

A slow moving cold front has kept thunderstorms just north of the Miami Valley most of Labor Day. There will be a slow trend south into the evening.

Right now a strong thunderstorm is moving into Mercer County. Wind gust are up to 40 mph with heavy rainfall. Water may pond on roads and fill ditches and streams quickly.

South of the cold front it is hot and humid. At 3 p.m. the temperature in Dayton is 88 degrees. The heat index is 92 degrees. Dayton should stay dry into the early evening. There is a chance of thunderstorms between 6 and 8 p.m. It will continue to be windy until the front lifts back north tonight. You can expect wind without a thunderstorm to be sustained around 18 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

There is a low risk of severe thunderstorms producing wind gusts 60-70 mph.