The heat and humidity will make a return Wednesday, with temperatures in the lower 90s, and dew points in the 70s leading to a heat advisory to be issued until 8 p.m. tomorrow with heat index values getting to the triple digits. As a cold front approaches, chances of showers and storms increase into Thursday and continue Friday. We will stay above average over the next 7 days.



Tonight: A low of 71 degrees. Mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 93 degrees. Mostly sunny and humid.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 73 degrees. Thunderstorms possible