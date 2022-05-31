We’ll enjoy another hot and humid summer-like day today. Expect dry weather, plenty of sunshine, and highs up near 90-degrees. It will be a little humid, and a little breezy in the afternoon.

Clouds will move in late tonight, and Wednesday will be partly sunny. With a cold front moving through, we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms to deal with–especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of them could be strong to severe.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Clear early on, with increasing clouds late. Low 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Showers and the chance of a thunderstorm will linger on Thursday. It will be cooler behind the cold front, with highs in the 70s expected during the second half of the week.