Hospitals in Miami Valley preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Health officials in the Miami Valley said they are hopeful that an end to the COVID-19 pandemic is near. An advisory panel is expected to approve emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine on Thursday.

Mercy Health’s Springfield Regional Medical Center will receive 975 doses.

“Those first doses we get here in Springfield will be specifically for high-risk healthcare workers within our hospital facility,” said Charles Patterson, the health commissioner in Clark County.

Those among the first to receive the first doses include:

Health care providers and personnel routinely involved with the care of COVID-19 patients

Residents and staff at nursing facilities

Residents and staff at assisted living facilities

Residents and staff at Ohio’s veteran’s homes

Patients and staff at psychiatric hospitals

People with intellectual disabilities and those who live with mental illness who live in group homes and their staff

EMS responders

Both the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine will require two doses.

“The Pfizer dose is at least 21 days apart. So it’s not that you have to get it exactly in three weeks but you have to wait at least three weeks before you get your second dose. You’re fully immunized about 2 weeks after your second dose,” Patterson said.

“The current expectation is that each person will receive two doses of the same brand of vaccine,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health.

Mercy Health released the following statement to 2 NEWS.

To ensure the continued health and safety of our patients, residents, and associates, Mercy Health began planning early for sourcing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines that are approved for use by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We have plans in place to support our needs, and we are committed to the appropriate and responsible use of the vaccine in accordance with guidelines from local, state, and federal agencies. Mercy Health is working collaboratively with other health care organizations as well as local, state, and government agencies through this unprecedented event. It is important to note we will continue to follow COVID-19 standard precautions even after a vaccine is released. Measures such as masking, social distancing, and handwashing remain critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Nanette Bentley

Group PR Director

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Health officials said no one is required to get the vaccine. But everyone, whether vaccinated or not should still be taking precautions.

“Masking, social distancing, and not getting together with people outside of our household that continues to be a rule,” Patterson said.