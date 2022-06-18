DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As a way to remember and honor loved ones, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is releasing butterflies.

The Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton located at 324 Wilmington Avenue in Dayton.

At the conclusion of the service, participants will release live butterflies in memory of their loved ones.



“Our Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release is a unique and beautiful way to remember and honor family members and friends who are no longer with us,” Lori Igel, president of Ohio’s Hospice Foundation, said.

“Our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”