“Honk for Mother’s Day” parade held in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday the Story Point Senior Living Center in Troy held a drive-by “Honk for Mother’s Day” parade. 

Organizers say the parade was a fun way to send a “virtual hug” to all the residents at Story Point, especially all the mothers at the facility. 

Kristy Osting says, “Our residents are actually in their apartments waving, we have a caravan from the sheriff’s department, and then we also have special guests, we have a couple miniature ponies today. So everyone is out on their balconies and patios at a safe distance for this special Mother’s Day tribute.” 

Story Point says the parade is a great way to bring joy to the residents during these difficult times. 

