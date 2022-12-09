Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An annual memorial service to honor Miami Valley homicide victims will be held in downtown Dayton.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that this year, the annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 12.

The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Street.

For over three decades, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has held this service to

memorialize those whose lives were taken by violence in our community, according to a release.

The service aims to help survivors during the holiday season. The service includes a presentation of ornaments to a special memorial tree, the release states.

“For most of us, the holidays are a time for joyful celebrations,” Prosecutor Heck said. “However, for families and friends who have lost a loved one to violence, the holiday season can be a time when the sense of loss is overwhelming. I want those who are grieving to know that they are not alone, and we are here to support them.”

For more information about the Homicide Victim Memorial Service, please contact the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 937-225‐5623.