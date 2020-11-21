“Holt Street Miracle Center” hands out 200 meals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “Holt Street Miracle Center” handed out 200 meals Saturday ahead of the holiday.

People were able to drive up and pick up a meal, complete with a turkey. They did have to call ahead to be added to the list. Organizers say because of COVID-19, there was an even greater need for meals this year.

Willa Fletcher of “Holt Street Miracle Center” says, “This is what Holt Street is about, helping people in need. It doesn’t have to be Thanksgiving. It can be any day. We give to people that don’t have.”

“Holt Street Miracle Center” has been passing out Thanksgiving meals for more than 20 years.