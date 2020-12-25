Holidays can be difficult for people with addictions, Dayton Fellowship Club provides them with free Christmas meals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While the holidays are a source of joy for many, they can be a source of distress for people struggling with addiction. A recovery center in Dayton is taking steps to make sure that population has extra support on Christmas.

“The holidays can be hard for recovering people,” said Bryan Bailey member.

In a neighborhood hit hard by the opioid crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, a free meal brings a light of hope.

“There’s a lot of people hungry. A lot of people out of work people losing their jobs and getting unemployment,” said Kevin Kerley, the operations chair of the Dayton Fellowship Club.

On Friday people lined up outside of the club to take part in the annual holiday dinner. This year the club hosted a drive-thru event due to the pandemic.

“I’m a recovering addict and I’m going on 25 years in recovery so it [the Dayton Fellowship Club] helped me to become socially acceptable, and get my family back,” said Jessica Finney, member of the Dayton Fellowship Club.

“I’m a recovering addict for almost 90 days and it’s very important because this program helps me learn how to live. This is a new way of living for me, somebody who has been institutionalized in jails, somebody who has been in foster homes, and the orphanage,” Robert Atkinson said.