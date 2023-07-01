Waves of showers and storms are possible with breaks from the wet weather as well. Best chances for wet weather is this morning through early afternoon and then we should see a break much of the afternoon and evening. Storms are more likely to develop after 11pm tonight. Make your plans accordingly. It will also be very warm and humid.

TODAY: Periods of showers and storms. Very warm and humid. High 87.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms especially after 11 PM. Low around 70.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Very warm and humid. High 85

Low chances of showers and storms on Monday and the holiday (Tuesday) looks dry. Highs mainly in the 80s and lows in the 60s for much of the week.