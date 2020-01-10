Hole in the Dayton road damages cars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Driving in rainy weather is tricky enough without having to worry about gaping holes in the road. That’s exactly what some drivers on a portion of North Main Street experienced this week.

“I hit this hole or, I don’t know what it was. It was dark out,” said Jane Hay. She works with Children Services and hit what she thought was a pot hole on her way into work.

“I just fell in it. It was so big. I mean I really felt it,” said Hay.

After some digging 2 NEWS found that a contractor doing work on behalf of Vectren Energy was responsible for leaving that hole in the road exposed. A Vectren representative told 2 NEWS that contractor is now aware of damage and is “taking care” of the drivers impacted by the hole.

“There were no cones. There were no plates, anything like that,” said Hay.

Hay said several of her coworkers hit the hole too. When she arrived at a nearby tire shop, she was told several people had been there that morning for the same reason.

“AAA was putting on new tires for (a coworker) and he said he’d already been assisting other people in the parking lot,” Hay said.

Dayton police were on the road trying to prevent more damage after reports started coming in.

“It’s a big inconvenience, a big expense for just coming to work” Hay said.

A metal plate covers the pit once again. Now, drivers want someone to be held responsible.

“It’s negligence on someone’s part. And someone needs to reimburse me and my other coworkers for our expense,” Hay said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.