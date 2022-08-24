DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The West Central Ohio community will be honoring fallen deputy Matthew Yates with a hockey game where the proceeds benefit a scholarship in his name.

The NTPRD Chiller ice rink in Springfield will welcome the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the First Responder Face-Off Foundation to town on Saturday, October 8.

The event features a charity hockey game between the Dayton Fire Hockey team and the FOP 109 Warthogs team from Wood County. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Deputy Matthew Yates Memorial Scholarship.

Deputy Yates, of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, was fatally injured in the line of duty July 24. He was also a member of the Clark County FOP Deputy Lodge #209.

“Deputy Yates lost his life serving the citizens of Clark County,” Don Zender, Director of the First Responder Face-Off Foundation, said.

“Any time we lose a First Responder, there is a tremendous sense of loss within a community. When that tragedy happens in a smaller community, that impact is deeply felt.”

The non-profit formed the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative in Columbus to emphasize First Responder hockey and bring awareness to the various charity and benefit games that public safety hockey teams across the State of Ohio participate in annually.

Puck drop is slated for 4:45 p.m. Seating and ticketing will be General Admission with a donation at the door. The game will also feature raffle prizes, a 50/50 and an in-game Shoot to Win contest.

Hockey Helping Heroes has played in Toledo, Cincinnati, Columbus, Athens, Findlay and now Springfield.

A Facebook event page has been created, which can be found here.

Individuals or organizations who wish to make a donation who are unable to attend the game are encouraged to visit www.hockeyhelpingheroes.org for additional information.