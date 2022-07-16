MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after a vehicle hit and run in Miami Township late Friday night.

Michael Staats, 51, of Loveland, was walking southeast on Branch Hill Guinea Pike around 10:00 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Staats was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the area before officials arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP was assisted by Miami Township Fire and EMS, the Miami Township Police Department and the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.