Hit and Run Accident in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–A driver in a hit and run shortly before 5 this afternoon reportedly returned to the scene.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the driver struck another car at the intersection of Wayne and Glencoe Avenues. Initially, the driver fled, but returned to the scene after authorities were called. There is no word on injuries.

