Historic WWII aircraft visits National Museum of U.S. Air Force

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will be home to a new piece of World War II history for the next two days.

That’s All, Brother,” is a C47 aircraft that was piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson landed at the museum on Tuesday morning. It was the lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944

Malcolm “Mitch” Mitchell, of the Commemorative Air Force said, “He [Col. Donalson] wanted to send Adolf Hitler a message so that’s how the name “that’s all brother” got painted on the airplane.”

In 2015, it was discovered by the U.S. Airforce lying in a boneyard in Wisconsin. For 3 years, the Commemorative Air Force worked to restore the aircraft to its authentic condition.

“It does require a lot of maintenance, a lot of work, a lot of talent and a lot of know-how to maintain an aircraft that’s that old,” said Dr. Doug Lantry, a historian for the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

“When we talk about a dash one which is the Air Force manual for this, and if you look in that 1945 manual I have everything in the airplane is where it is in that manual. It’s as authentic and probably the most authentic one flying today,” said Jordan Brown/pilot:

Mitch said seeing this living history in motion is an honor. “The courage and the patriotic duty that those people felt…It’s just amazing to sit in there and realize that.”

Restoration completed in time to fly the plane to Europe for the 75th anniversary of D-day.

“We actually flew it back from Normandy across the North Atlantic which was one of the highlights in all of my flying career,” Brown said. That’s All, Brother will then be available for viewing on static display on April 20 between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; April 21 between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and April 22 between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.